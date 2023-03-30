Mokwena, Rayners bag coach and player of the month accolades

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners were on Thursday named as DStv Premiership coach and player of the month.

Mokwena and Rayners were being recognised for their stellar individual performances in the league for the month of February and March.

Mokwena has now won the accolade for the second time in a row, after guiding the Brazilians to an unbeaten run and extend their lead at the top of the log to 20 points against second-placed SuperSport United.

Masandawana resume their activities after the international break with CAF Champions League fixture against Cameroonian outfit Coton Sport at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Rayners became the first Stellies player to be bag the player of the month award after scoring five goals in four matches.

The 27-year-old also became the first ever player to score on six consecutive occasions for the winelands side.

Rayners has been instrumental in coach Steve Barker’s attack since making his return to the club from SuperSport in January, helping them move further away from the relegation zone.

The speedy forward will be looking to continue his goal-scoring form and cause a setback to Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of ending the league campaign on position two when they meet at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

