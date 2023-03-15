More African teams to take part in 2025 Club World Cup

Fifa has revealed the new format of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup, which will see four African teams feature in the highly contested continental club competition.

The announcement was made during a council meeting held in Rwanda on Tuesday.

The new-look Fifa Club World Cup format will see a total of 32 teams take part in the tournament, replacing the current format that only consists of seven clubs.

As part of the changes, the federation said the competition will take place every four years starting from 2025.

The introduction of a new qualification criteria will see 2021 CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly and reigning champions Wydad Casablanca guaranteed a spot.

“For confederations with four slots, the champions of their confederation’s Champions League in the four-year period between 2021 and 2024 will be given a direct entry to the 2025 Fifa Club World,” Fifa said.

The allocations of the new Club World Cup will comprise 12 teams from Europe, four from Africa, four from South America, four from North America, four from Asia, one from Oceania, and one from the host nation.

