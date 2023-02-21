Mosimane back in good books of Al-Ahli fans after 2-0 victory

Following a hard-fought 2-0 away victory against Ohod in the Saudi first division encounter, South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane found himself back in the good books of the Al-Ahli Saudi supporters.

Mosimane, 58, recently received a backlash from some Al-Ahli supporters who questioned his style of play and tactics following the club’s second defeat of the season when they were thumped 4-1 by Al Akhdoud, a first for Mosimane since he joined the club in September 2022.

The criticism led to the acclaimed former Mamelodi Sundowns coach sending a public apology on social media, which was not received well by the Royal faithful.

The five-time Premier Soccer League title winner redeemed himself and got back to winning ways on Monday afternoon, emerging victorious in three consecutive matches.

Moments into the game against 11th placed Ohod, the travelling supporters played drums, sang on top of their voices and chanted with affection: “Mosimane, Mosimane, Mosimane.”

Despite the victory, Al-Ahli are currently occupying second position on the log, level on points with leaders Al-Hazm on 42 points with 12 games go.

Mosimane and his charges will be back in action on Wednesday next week when they welcome Jeddah.

