Mosimane bags February Coach of the Month accolade

South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane is getting the recognition he deserves after he was named the Saudi Arabia first division February Coach of the Month on Tuesday.

Mosimane has been emphatic since taking over at Al Ahli Saudi in September 2022, picking up 12 wins, six draws and two defeats.

Despite beginning the month of February on a backfoot, when his side was dismantled 4-1 in their backyard by Al Akhdoud, Mosimane and his charges redeemed themselves in style by producing three consecutive victories.

Ahli are currently occupying second position on the log with 52 points, one point behind leaders Al Hazem, who climbed back to the top spot after Ahli dropped points last week.

With only nine games to go, Mosimane and his charges will be on a mission to win their remaining fixtures and hope that Hazem drop points in their quest to secure promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

The Royal return to action on Tuesday when they travel to eighth-placed Al-Jabalain after the international break.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author