Mosimane fires back at TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović

Pitso Mosimane has fired back at TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramović over his comments about former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Vilakazi surprisingly parted ways with Galaxy by mutual consent two days before the January transfer window closed.

Recently, the three-time CAF Champions League champion took to social media to defend his former player, saying he was left “dumbfounded” after the German justified his actions of dropping the 33-year-old during their Nedbank Cup round of 32 pre-match conference.

Ramović said Villa, as Vilakazi is affectionately known, does not display his best at training.

Ramović did let things lie low. He responded: “Mr Mosimane, I don’t usually react when I see someone’s emotions controlling them. But this time I’ll make an exception for you. I hope you will like my tone this time,” said Ramović in a statement to SABC Sport.

“Vilakazi is a wonderful person, a really fantastic player [who had] a nice career. But we have just as many players who are trying very hard to start the same career and give everything every day.

“I would really like Vilakazi to continue his career. Maybe he could continue in your team because you could certainly use his quality.

“I’m sure your chair [at Al Ahli Saudi] would like to have success this year and not care too much about your great achievements six years ago. I wish you to continue your fantastic record as a coach.”

However, it was not the end of the squabble, as the Al-Ahli Saudi coach made a comeback and told the Rockets coach to “please sit down”.

“I was just protecting Sbu Vilakazi’s career that is still left with few years to go. You have to make the [Premier Soccer League] top eight and match ‘Dance’ [former TS Galaxy coach Daniel Malesela’s] Nedbank Cup record,” Mosimane responded in a tweet.

“Let’s focus and be responsible Pro Licence coaches.”

Meanwhile, Mosimane and his side in the Saudi Arabia first division are currently sitting on top of the log after a narrow 1-0 win against Al Orobah on Monday evening.

The Royal are now three points ahead of second-placed Al-Hazm, who take to the field against Al-Qaisumah on Wednesday afternoon.

