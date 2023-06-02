Mosimane owed millions by Al Ahli, and may leave the club

Following a hard-fought season in Saudi Arabia, South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane has publicly come out to reveal that he alongside his coaching staff have not been paid by Al Ahli Saudi since January.

This will add fuel to the speculation that Mosimane is on the verge of leaving the club.

Mosimane recently guided Al Ahli back to their glory days, after winning the Yelo League, which will see them compete with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Pro League next season.

According to media reports, Mosimane and his fellow South African technical team members – Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids – have not received their salaries in recent months.

“Our salaries were delayed for a period ranging between two and two months, I did not get my salary for the last four months,” Mosimane told Saudi Arabian TV show ‘In the Goal’, as per alarabiya.

“The last salary I received, as well as the players, was last January. And imagine this beautiful story that qualification takes place despite the players not receiving bonuses and salaries.”

Amid the shocking revelations by Mosimane, it was reported recently that the Ahli hierarchy are unlikely to continue with Mosimane as the head coach next season, as they are said to prefers to going into the Pro League with a European coach,

This is despite Jingles, as he is affectionately known, having a clause in his contract that stipulates that he is automatically eligible to sign a one-year contract extension, as he won promotion for the club.

The club is yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here