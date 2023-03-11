Mosimane pays his last respects to ‘Spepe’ Mtolo

South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane has paid his last respects ahead of the memorial service and funeral of Richards Bay midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo this weekend.

Mtolo collapsed and sadly passed away during a training session on Tuesday morning, his club confirmed this week.

Mosimane, who is currently the head coach of Saudi Arabia first division outfit Al-Ahli Saudi, expressed his heartfelt condolences in a social media post.

“God please help us to accept that he is no longer with us but with you. Difficult though! Rest well in Peace, Spepe!” Mosimane wrote in a Twitter post.

God please help us to accept that he is no longer with us but with you. Difficult though! Rest well in Peace ,Spepe!💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/5svS85kieQ — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) March 10, 2023

The life of the 29-year-old will be celebrated in a memorial service which will be held at the Nkobongo Community Hall in Shakaskraal on Saturday morning. His funeral service will follow on Sunday at the Nkobongo Sports Ground.

Meanwhile, the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay reserve teams has been postponed to a later date due to the club preparing for the memorial and funeral service.

The cause of Mtolo’s death still remains unknown, as the family and club are still waiting for an official report from the hospital.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author