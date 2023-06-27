Mosimane receives warm welcome from Al Wahda’s bosses

South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane has finally landed in the United Arab Emirates to embark on a new journey with UAE Pro League side Al Wahda FC.

This after the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahli Saudi coach was officially unveiled as the new coach of Al Wahda FC on Monday.

Affectionately known as Jingles, Mosimane joined the UAE giants after parting ways with Al Ahli following a fallout with the club.

Mosimane will once again fly the South African flag high in the Middle East after he clinched the First Division Yelo League title and guided Ahli back to the Saudi Pro League.

In a statement on Monday, the club said: “Al Wahda welcomed its new head coach Pitso Mosimane, who arrived in Abu Dhabi this morning to lead the team in the upcoming season.

“The new coach was welcomed by Mr Fares Makoum Al Mazrouei, vice-chairman of the board of directors of Al Wahda Football Company, and Mr Riad Al Thawadi, the company’s sports director.

“Mr Fares Maktoum Al Mazrouei welcomed the head coach, wishing him success in leading Al Wahda to the championship platforms.

“In return, Mosimane expressed his gratitude to the Al Wahda management for the warm welcome and he is willing to work hard with the team to succeed and gain the fans’ admiration and support.”

Mosimane, who begins his duties on Saturday, is expected to hit the ground running in preparation of the King Slaman Club Championship later in July.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.