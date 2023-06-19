Mosimane remains mum on his possible move to Chiefs

Pitso Mosimane is playing his cards close to his chest regarding a possible move Kaizer Chiefs. Mosimane recently resigned from his Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli after he guided them from the first division to the Pro League division.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly CAF Champions League winner has been linked to move to Wydad AC and Tanzania club Young

Africans (Yanga).

Mosimane did also not rule out a move to Kaizer Chiefs, who are reported to be keen on the erstwhile Bafana Bafana coach.

Mosimane spoke to Sunday World at the launch of his Pitso Mosimane Soccer School in Sandton, Johannesburg, yesterday.

“We are not in the position of sending out applications. We’ll coach anywhere we think there’s a big project. If they want us, they will call us. I do not deal with clubs, my manager is dealing with that. Because the minute you start talking, you will be all over the place. If they want me, they have to be serious.”

Asked if he would take a call from the Chiefs chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung, Mosimane said that he would take calls from anyone.

About a move to Tanzania, Mosimane said that Yanga were a growing team on the continent. “Yanga, oh what a team! I know the owner, he is my friend – whether I can go there depends on the project – it depends on what they want and what they want to achieve. Do I want to go there, is it the right time? It depends on all of that.

“Wydad is also a big team – do they want me? It is the story of filling the big shoes. It is a big team and they win things. I would want to win the Club World Cup with them.

“The prospects of winning the Afcon with a national team also excites me. That is still appealing to me, it has to be a project that is achievable – it does not make sense to say you going to coach Lesotho national team and that you will win the Afcon with them.

“The Middle East is a big area. Are you saying that we are not going to find clubs there and also in the Gulf region? I do not think so. Is the option of Africa exhausted? It’s not really appealing but never say never. I would rather take a first division team and take them to the premier league.”

Mosimane also refused to divulge whether he was paid in full by Al Ahli. Mosimane and his technical team went for months without pay. “I will not comment about contractual matters and whether obligations were met. I have to respect the space and the process.”

