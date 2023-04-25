Mosimane’s Al Ahli one victory away from promotion

Pitso Mosimane is one win away from leading Al Ahli Saudi to the promise land and securing promoting to the Saudi Pro League after beating Al-Sahel DC 3-1 on Monday evening.

Al-Ahli went to the game needing to respond after a disappointing 2-2 draw against former Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas’ side Al Faisaly a week ago.

Haitham Mohammed Asiri gave the visitors the lead at the stroke of half-time and go into the brake with a one goal advantage.

The home side came back stronger in the second half and got an equalizer through Hisham Al Dubais in the 60th minute.

Mosimane’s charges kept on knocking on the door and scored two goals in quick succession, thanks to Ryad Boudebouz’s penalty conversion in the 70th minute and midfielder Hicham Faik sealing the victory in the 79th minute, when he struck from outside of the box.

The victory took Mosimane’s side back to the number one spot, at least for now, as second placed Al Akhdood Club have a game in hand.

The Royal currently have 62 points while Akhdood are sitting on 59 points and could go above Ahli with a better goal difference if they win against Ohod on Sunday.

Mosimane and his side will have a full week to prepare for what will be a historic day for the club, should they get maximum points against Hajer Club on Wednesday.

