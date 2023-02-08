Mosimane’s side bags maximum points to move to second spot

Pitso Mosimane returned to winning ways in a hard-fought win, as Al Ahli Saudi beat Al Kholood 2-1 to move up to second position in the Saudi First Division log standings on Tuesday evening.

Heading into the game, Mosimane and his charges were desperate for maximum points following a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Al Akhdoud on home turf last week, resulting in the South African-born coach to being heavily criticized by the Ahli fanbase.

The Royal started on the front foot as striker Hassan Al Ali broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time. It did not take long for the home side to level matters, netting five minutes into the second-half.

Jingles, as Mosimane is affectionately known, saw one of his new signings Modou Barrow strike in the 74th minute to help his side walk away with three points – level on 40 with log leaders Al Hazem.

Mosimane will be looking to intensify the pressure at the top, as he hopes to gain promotion to the Saudi Pro League next season. Al Ahli return return to action when they clash with 12th-placed Al Orobah on Monday.

