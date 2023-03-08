Musa Nyatama back in charge of relegation-threatened Birds

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama is back in charge of Swallows FC after the sudden departure of head coach Ernst Middendorp.

The German has gone back to his native country to join third-division club SV Meppen.

Middendorp, a former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, Arminia Bielefeld and Chippa United coach dropped a bombshell on Tuesday when he asked to be released from the three-year contract he signed with the Beautiful Birds.

Nyatama has already had two stints as Swallows FC head coach this season. He was in charge of the technical team at the start of the season when the then coach Dylan Kerr was waiting for his work permit.

Later in the season when Kerr was dismissed, the Daveyton-born Nyatama was roped in again. He recorded one win, two draws and a loss in four matches Swallows played under his watch.

After last Friday’s 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Orlando Pirates at the Dobsonville Stadium, morale in camp must have dropped. It is now in Nyatama’s hands to lift the players’ spirits and help the team dodge the relegation axe.

Swallows are on 14th position on the DStv Premiership table, seriously flirting with relegation or the play-offs.

Their next league match is against Golden Arrows on Friday next week.

This is a developing story…

