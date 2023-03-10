Nedbank Cup and league equally important for Bucs

Finishing second on the DStv Premiership log standing and reaching the Nedbank Cup final is mandatory, according to Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro.

Riveiro said his objective for the remainder of the season is aligned with the club, which is to win the Nedbank Cup and finish second, come end of the season.

“We still have a lot of things to play [for] until the end, it is very important for the club and us as a group to finish as high as possible,” Riveiro said during the Nedbank Cup round of 16 press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Wednesday.

“We also must see the team that is close [SusperSport United in the league] in this moment to overcome and that is our objective – to finish the season as high as possible and to obviously have the possible to, again, at least be in the final.

“I think clubs like Pirates must be in the final every season as much as possible.”

The Sea Robbers already have a trophy in the cabinet when they edged past AmaZulu in the MTN 8 final in November last year.

The Spaniard believes that his side have to replicate their MTN 8 glory to win the Nedbank Cup.

“We have an experience and know the meaning of being in the MTN 8 final, so we want to replicate the same and have the same experience together, but that will only come if we do our job against Venda [Football Academy], which is going to be difficult,” Riveiro added.

“We want to fight to be in the final, but at the same time the league for me is the most important, we want to be the best team at the end of the season, it’s no discussion.”

The Buccaneers host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda Football Academy in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

