New 2023 Nedbank Cup ambassadors revealed

Players must invest for the future and use money wisely, according to Al Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Speaking at an event to announce 2023 Nedbank Cup ambassadors in Konka, a nightclub in Soweto known for its expensive bottle service, celebrities and A-list DJ, Mosimane used the event to dish out financial advise to young players.

“You should not have a situation where the car you are driving costs more than your house,” he advised.

“I used to coach and make sure that my players must have a home. A car is just a mode of transport, at the end of the day, we will both arrive at Konka, but a house is more important.

“I tell my players to look after themselves, look after their children and to empower themselves, so that they can make more money.”

Joining Mosimane as new Nedbank Cup ambassadors were football legends Teko Modise, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Daine Klate, and Stanton Fredericks.

The Nedbank Cup has reached quarter-finals stage, with ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars FC being the only lower division side remaining in the giant-slaying competition.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana playmaker Tshabalala took the queue from Mosimane and told the crowd comprising the media that financial discipline is key to a better life after football.

“I think it boils down to one thing … principle and discipline,” said Tshabalala.

“It’s not how much you make, but how much you save. I started saving when I was at Free State Stars, because I was away from home.

“The reason for me to also start savings was because I learnt the hard way. [At some point] I finished my salary and I had to borrow money so that I can cover up a few things.

“Through that experience, I learnt the importance of saving and being disciplined.”

The Nedbank Cup quarter-finals dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.

