New Bucs midfielder Makhaula ‘nervous’ ahead of Soweto derby

Newly signed Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula is looking forward to his first Soweto derby fixture.

Speaking to the media ahead of the big clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, the Randfontein-born midfielder said, however, that it will be up to the coach to decide whether he wants to field him.

“I am a bit nervous. I have never played in front of maybe 98 000 people, but I am looking forward to it and I am working hard at training,” said the former AmaZulu captain who penned a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Soweto giants.

“So, it is going to be up to the coach to select me, because I always raise my hand. Even if he gives me five or 10 minutes, I am always raising my hand.”

Makhaula, who was answering questions during a media briefing held at the Vodacom headquarters in Midrand on Monday, said a move to Bucs came as a surprise, saying it was a dream come true.

Makhaula, 33, signed with Pirates January 31 following months of speculation that he was headed to the Buccaneers on a permanent deal.

“It came as a surprise to me, my agent [Sizwe Ntshangase] always spoke to me about it. I was happy because my family is [based] this side and I’ve always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates. So, it is really a dream come true.

“I didn’t sleep [that night when Ntshangase revealed the news]. Many people were happy for me, especially my family, who always supported me. The fans of Orlando Pirates have [also] welcomed me very well.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author