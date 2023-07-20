New Zealand set World Cup tone with narrow win over Norway

The 2023 Fifa World Cup is up to speed as co-host nation New Zealand set the tone as it opened their Group A encounter with a narrow 1-0 victory over Norway at Eden Park, Auckland, on Thursday morning.

New Zealand went into the game determined to start their World Cup campaign on a front foot and in search of their first ever World Cup victory.

Both teams looked nervous in the opening stages of the game, with neither of them able to create enough clear-cut goal scoring opportunities.

The home side did, however, have a moment in the opposition’s half, with Hannah Wilkinson and Malia Steinmetz causing problems for the Norwegian defense. Their efforts were not enough as they went into the break goalless.

Two minutes into the second half, Wilkinson finally reaped the fruits of her first half persistence when she broke the deadlock, after tapping in an inch perfect cross and take a fully packed Eden Park into a frenzy.

The New Zealanders could have doubled their lead when experience midfielder Ria Percival fired her long-range shot wide off the post 76th minute, after some good build up play.

Moments after, the Norwegians tried to respond and get back into the game when defender Tuva Hansen almost scored a world class goal in the 80th minute, but her strike from the edge of the box hit the post and left goalkeeper Victoria Esson with no chance.

New Zealand were given an opportunity to increase their lead in the dying stages of the game when referee Yoshima Yamashita awarded them a penalty in the 89th minute. Percival stepped up to the task but failed to hit the target and hit the top corner of the post.

Yamashita got the crowed on the edge of their seats when she added nine minutes of stoppage time, but it was not enough for Norway as New Zealand made history by recording their first ever opening World Cup match.

