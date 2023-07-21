Nigeria salvage crucial point against Canada in World Cup opener

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup is up to speed and Nigeria secured themselves a crucial point when they held Canada to a 0-0 draw in their Group B opening match at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia in the early hours of Friday morning.

Nigeria is now sitting on number three level on one point with Canada. Co-hosts Australia are leading the group with three points after edging past the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons (Nigeria) went into the game as underdogs and it was visible in the opening stages of the game, with the Canadians applying pressure in search of an early goal.

The Nigerians settled into the game in the 23rd minute, when Ifeoma Onumonu fired a shot from outside the box after some good passage of play and forced a fine save from goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who parried the ball out for a corner.

It was wave after wave as Canada kept on intensifying the pressure, but the resolute Nigerian defense was able to keep them at bay and go into the half time break goalless.

Two minutes into the second half, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) got into use by referee Lina Lehtovaara consulted the screen an awarded Canada a penalty after captain Christine Sinclair was brought down inside the box by Francisca Ordega.

Sinclair stepped up but her effort was not enough to trouble goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who guessed right a pulled a super save to keep the Falcons into the game.

Despite the Nigerians being on the backfoots for most of the second half, they held their own and got salvaged themselves an important point against the seventh ranked team in the world.

Nigeria will now shift their focus to yet another important match up against the Australians next week Thursday.

