Orlando Pirates announce signing of former Sundowns star

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lesedi Kapinga on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who was recently part of the Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Kapinga expressed excitement for joining the Buccaneers, saying his focus is to work hard to revive his career.

“I am pleased to join the club,” Kapinga told the Pirates media.

“I am not much of a talker because talk is cheap. All I’m focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love.”

Known for his flair and creativity, Kapinga, who formerly played for Black Leopards before joining DStv Premiership champions Sundowns, has 91 official matches under his belt including 11 goals and 15 assists.

He is expected to link up with his new teammates this week and has been allocated the number 21.

The 2023/24 DStv Premiership season commences on August 4, with Pirates set to lock horns with Stellenbosch FC on August 5.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.