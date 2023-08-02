Pablo Franco not pressured to replica compatriot Jose Riveiro

Newly appointed AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin is under no form of pressure to replicate countryman and Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in the DStv Premiership this season.

Martin, who is a former Real Madrid assistant coach, in on a three-year deal with Usuthu and expected to hit the ground running and turn things around at the struggling Kwazulu-Natal based outfit.

The seasoned Spanish international spoke about his ambitions at the club, saying the only pressure he will put himself under is to demand from himself.

“I usually say pressure is for people who have families and don’t have a plan on how they will take care of them,” Martin said.

“This is just football, something that I am passionate about and love, so I try to enjoy the game as much as possible.

“The only pressure I have is for myself is that I always want to do my best and improve every day, and that’s why I have been coaching at the highest level for a long time and now I have the opportunity to come here, and I will definitely give it my all.”

Martin also shed some light on Malawi international striker Gabadinho Mhango, hinting that Mhango might not be part of his plans.

“Gabadinho was training with us [last week] and played in the last minutes of the KZN Premiers Cup,” he said.

“We will weigh our options, not only with him but with all the other players. We will see what happens, whether he is going to be part of the team or going to find a way out of the club find a team that will be a better option for his career.

“We have different structures; there is the club hierarchy, the players and the coaching stuff and from there we need to find solutions which will suit everyone.”

The former Orlando Pirates star has since been confirmed to not be in the Spaniards plans for the new season by agent Mike Makaab, who told Gagasi FM recently that Mhango is far from completing a move to Kaizer Chiefs but are currently speaking to several clubs.

