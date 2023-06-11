Percy Tau expected lead Al Ahly to CAF glory

The stage is set, and all eyes will be on South African international Percy Tau when Al Ahly take on Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League second leg final tonight at the Stade Mohammed V, in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Egyptian giants took a slender 2-1 lead over the Champions League holders, when they beat them in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium last week Sunday.

Thanks to a Tau well-taken headed goal at the stroke of half-time and Mahmoud Kahraba’s 59th minute strike, put the record Champions League winners into the driving seat of the two-legged final.

It goes without saying that the Bafana Bafana talisman has had a tremendous run at Ahly this season under new coach Marcel Koller, despite spending the first few months on the sidelines after being clouded by a range of muscular injuries.

Tau has been involved in 10 goals for the Red Devils in the Champions League this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 11 matches. He is also two goals away from surpassing top goal scorer Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns for the Golden Boot award.

The Witbank-born star is now the first South African to compete in three Champions League finals and the first SA player to win two Champions League winners medal after previously clinching it with Sundowns in 2016.

A solid performance from Tau will have a major bearing in deciding the victors, with Koller’s troops expected to be all in the act in the must win game for both sides. The stakes will be high in Casablanca as Wydad will want to win retain their title and win the prestigious trophy for the fourth time – while Ahly will be aiming for a record 11 Champions League titles.

Kick-off time is at 9pm.

