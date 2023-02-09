Subscriptions
Subscriptions
Soccer

Percy Tau’s Al-Ahly trashed by Madrid in Fifa Club World Cup semis

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 22: Percy Muzi Tau of Al-Ahly during the CAF Super Cup football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Morocco's Raja Club Athletic (Raja Casablanca) at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on December 22, 2021 in Qatar, Ar-Rayyan. (Photo by Tnani Badreddine ATPImages/Getty Images)

Egyptian giants Al-Ahly have been knocked out of the Fifa Club World Cup after being thumped 4-1 by Real Madrid in their semi-final encounter on Wednesday night.

Despite displaying a solid performance in their tournament opener against Auckland City, scoring the third goal in their 3-0 victory and starting in their 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders – Tau was overlooked by newly appointed coach Marcel Koller against the European champions.

The South African-born forward came off the bench to replace Mohamed Sherif in the second half and struggled to make an impact against the Spanish giants – with his side already 2-0 down.


It was Tau’s third time playing against Madrid, having last faced them in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2019 during his stint with Club Brugge, where he produced one of his best performances in their 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the African champions got a lifeline and reduced the goal deficit to one when Tunisian international Ali Maâloul converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute after Hussein El Shahat was brought down by Eduador Camavinga – sending goalkeeper Andriy Lunin the wrong way.

Madrid scored two late goals in stoppage time to book their spot in the final, thanks to goals from Brazilian Rodrygo and substitute Sergio Arribas.

The defeat means Al Ahly fall short in the semi-final stage for the third consecutive Club World Cup campaign. They now have to go past South American champions Flamengo in the third-place clash on Saturday, in order to retain their third spot finish and clinch the bronze medal once again.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.