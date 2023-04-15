Pirates edge past brave Dondol stars through penalties

Orlando Pirates have advanced to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after beating a brave Dondol Stars side 5-4 on penalties at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Bucs started the game like a house on fire inside the opening stages of the game, seemingly wanting to stamp their authority against the amateur side – with midfielder Kabelo Dlamini coming close to scoring for the Buccaneers, but his long-range effort could only find the roof of the net.

The big moment of the half was when striker Tebogo Mukungo was brought down inside the box by Paseka Mako, who made a lunging tackle from behind, but referee Akhona Makalima was not interested in the penalty shouts.

Stars kept coach Jose Riveiro’s side at bay through their good defending and went into half-time level, with neither side registering a shot on target.

Riveiro made an immediate reaction and introduced experienced striker Kermit Erasmus for Terrence Dzvukamanja going into the second half.

Pirates finally broke the stubborn Dondol defensive line in the 55th minute, when substitute Erasmus set up Thembinkosi Lorch with an exquisite pass, who controlled the ball well and fired a shot at close range to leave goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede with no chance.

However, Dondol made an instant response and capitalised on some poor defending by Pirates in the 58th minute when Makungo elevated the highest and connected well with the ball to level matters.

The Buccaneers almost scored in stoppage time when Dlamini struck from a long way out after some good passage of play, but Gumede was equal to the task and pulled a brilliant save to take the game to extra-time.

In the second half of extra-time, Lorch could have had his brace and put the game to bed when he got a golden opportunity unmarked at close range, but he ballooned the ball to the stands.

Makungo almost scored a world class goal when he pulled a shot from 40 yards after spotting shot-stopper Sipho Chaine off his line, but he quickly recovered and parried the ball out for a corner and go to penalties.

Pirates needed penalties to end the incredible journey of this year’s giant slayers.

