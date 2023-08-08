Pirates hammer Royal AM and get back to winning ways

It was raining goals in Soweto when Orlando Pirates massacred Royal AM 4-2 at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers bounced back to winning ways after a faltering start to the season where they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday night.

The win left a huge smile on Pirates coach Jose Riveiro who is under tremendous pressure to improve and to give Bucs much better achievements this season, as compared to last term where they won two trophies.

From rock-bottom, Pirates are now sitting on number three with three points on the DStv Premiership log – but this is before Wednesday round of matches where they are likely to be overtaken.

The vociferous, home supporters had not even cleared their voices when Bucs opened the scoring in the early minutes.

Patrick Maswanganyi sold a dummy to a Royal AM defender but was fouled inside the box and Zakhele Lepasa converted from the penalty spot.

Monnapule Saleng made it 2-0 with a delicious curling strike that left the visiting goalkeeper seeing stars. Lepasa increased the tally after getting in-between two defenders and slotted the ball into the net, making it 3-0.

Sensing a spanking, Royal AM coach John Maduka, who was clearly gobsmacked, made four changes immediately. He yanked out Sanele Radebe, Thabo Matlaba, Siphesihle Msomi and Menzi Masuku for Lesotho international Motebang Sera, Sabelo Sithole, Hopewell Cele and Jeffrey Dlamini.

His tactical move brought rewards when Cele pulled one back for the KZN side. With the clock ticking Mxolisi Macuphu gave the Ghosts a big scare after he capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to make it 3-2.

But Bandile Shandu made it a comfortable 4-2 win with the final nail in the Royal AM coffin deep in injury time, much to the relief of a worried Chaine.

