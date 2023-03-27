Pirates legend says Riveiro needs to be inducted on club’s history

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi says the current crop of players and coach Jose Riveiro need to understand the big institution that they are playing for.

Moloi was the darling of the Buccaneers die-hard supporters in the 1980s and 1990s. In fact, he is still revered today.

“The coach is still learning to understand the culture and the institution as a whole,” Moloi opened up to Sunday World.

“I have said it before that everybody who gets that position needs to be inducted. And not just any other induction, an induction of what the jersey means – but have knowledge of what it means to play for Pirates.

“When the chairman (Irvin Khoza) took over, he was prophesying, and he told us to bring him the 1993 Iwisa Spectacular and the BP Top. The following week he said win me the league and then two years later I want you to be African champions. He inducted us and told us what it means to play for Pirates and to leave a legacy. He said, ‘there will be history written about you one day’,” added Moloi.

“The current coach, when you listen to some of the things he says, it’s like he also needs to be taught the history of the club – I don’t want him to be under pressure and say he must win everything. But let’s give him two years to build and in the third season he must give us trophies. The club did that with Ruud Krol, in his first year he was runner-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league – in the second year he said he was going to build a team that can win trophies – and in the third year, Krol won the treble.

“So, give coach Riveiro three years – I hope he is aware and he needs to be brave and show that he understands and not be doubtful. He must give confident answers and give the

Pirates fans something to brag about when they walk on the streets that they are proudly Pirates fans.

“Our current players, ask them what it is they want to be written about them when they stop playing for Pirates. Can people identify the players’ faces with the badge? Sometimes I become embarrassed when I am with some of the legends that we played with, because sometimes I do not recognise the players, instead they recognise me.

“So, these players need to be asked if they understand the institution that they are in. I joined Pirates in 1987 it was Pirates’ 5oth anniversary and they were struggling financially. Later on, the chairman organised the club’s 65th anniversary and that’s where he honoured the likes of Jomo Sono, Kaizer

Motaung, my father (Percy Moloi) and others. He wanted to teach us that our football history is not documented.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author