Pirates shot-stopper Chaine not in a rush to feature for Bafana

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is taking it one game at a time and is in no hurry to bag a call-up from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Chaine signed with the Buccaneers in September 2022 on the final day of the extended transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been incredible in the Bucs last line of defense since making his debut in a 2-1 defeat against Cape Town City on January 7.

His recent performances have seen him hold on to the number-one jersey, which has since got some supporters suggesting that he may be ready to be in Broos’ Bafana set-up.

“I take it a game at a time,” said Chaine during the media open day at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think it’s only [important] to prove it to myself that I am good enough to play, the past few weeks have been okay for me, and good sometimes.

“I really engage myself on each individual performance that I put out in each and every game, and if I am happy about myself, then it doesn’t matter what may come.”

Chaine became a preferred man on goal in recent weeks ahead of Siyabonga Mpontshane and injured Richard Ofori.

The former Chippa United shot-stopper has embraced the opportunity and the competition amongst the goalkeepers.

“It has been very good for me, coming in from when the season had already started has not been easy,” he said.

“It’s very good competition [between Ofori and Mpontshane], we are pushing each other in every training session.

“It is not easy coming in as a younger goalkeeper, but as soon as you work hard, you give yourself an edge. So, it’s been really good, and we are pushing each other in training.”

Pirates welcome second-placed SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, in a quest to increase their chances of taking part in CAF Champions League next season.

