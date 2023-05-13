Pirates, SuperSport take it down to the wire, Chiefs fumble

SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates will take their second-position battle down to the wire as they are now level on 51 points, with the last stroke of games to go in the DStv Premiership.

Matsatsantsa beat Kaizer Chiefs in a narrow 1-0 victory in their encounter at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, while Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by their Nedbank Cup final opponents Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Gavin hunt and his charges went into the game needing nothing less than three points, in their bid to join league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Champions League next season.

Golden Boot contender Bradley Grobler almost opened the scoring in the 36th minute, when his diving header that was flying to the bottom corner was denied by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen with a brilliant save.

SuperSport were, however, handed a gift of a goal when Petersen made a schoolboy error, after his tame punch of the ball inside the box landed in the path of Gamphani Lungu, who made no mistake and dinked the ball over the shot-stopper.

In the other match, the Buccaneers went in front when striker Terrence Dzvukamanja scored his seventh goal of the season in the 31st minute, after he met a cross from Monnapule Saleng with a fine header.

Pirates’ lead did not last long as Edwin Gyimah came back at Orlando to spook his former employers, when he headed the ball at point blank range to level matters before half-time and shared the spoils.

For Amakhosi, the result meant that they have also missed out on the vacant CAF Confederations Cup third spot, ending their league campaign on a disappointing note.

In the last round of games, SuperSport will travel to Sekhukhune at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, while the Bucs visit AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium next week Saturday.

