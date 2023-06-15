Pitso Mosimane breaks silence after Al Ahli exit

Pitso Mosimane has finally broken his silence about his departure at Al Ahli Saudi, officially announcing his resignation at the club through a statement on Thursday.

This after news surfaced that the South African-born coach had parted ways with the club after terminating his contract.

Mosimane, was appointed by the club in September last year and guided Ahli to gaining promotion back to the Saudi Pro League and clinching the Yelo League title.

In a statement, Mosimane said: “As we end out relationship with Al Ahli F.C Saudi and look forward to new opportunities, I would like to express my utmost satisfaction for having achieved the difficult task of promoting the team back to the Saudi Pro League.

“Within eight months, we not only secured promotion but also claimed the championship title in the 1st Division League.

“We would have never achieved this feat without the players who continuously played their hearts out, the technical team and the staff that supported me and the players throughout.

“And finally, thanks to the underlying support from the Al Ahli supporters, your support in the stands at home and away games was the best motivator. I wish the team continuous support in its future endeavors.”

On Wednesday, Mosimane’s business manager and wife Moira Tlhagale confirmed to Sunday World that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach had submitted his resignation letter at the club.

Mosimane also leaves Middle East having won two Coach of the Month accolades for the month of February and May.

