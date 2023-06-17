Pitso Mosimane officially launches PMS Schools

Pitso Mosimane Soccer School (PMSS) on Saturday hosted its official media launch at the Maslow Hotel, in Sandton, attended by key stakeholders in sports including government leaders.

The event was graced by the Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane, Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi, and SA Football Association (Safa) Technical Director, Walter Steenbok, who all delivered words of support.

Mosimane said PMSS will guide and grow young footballers to become technically, intellectually, and socially equipped, to succeed and excel in the competitive world of professional football.

“It is very important to have the support and endorsement from the Premier of Gauteng, Gauteng MEC of Education, Safa, Curro Holdings, the media and all the honoured guests,” said Mosimane.

“I am very emotional about my dream coming alive and I hope we will have more stakeholders from all around the country supporting the PMSS programme further. Thank you for all your support, this means a lot to me.

“PMSS aims to accommodate every child that wants to play football, and with your help, we can reach as many children as possible and provide them with the correct training programme.”

With the PMSS programme already in action at two Curro Schools – Meridian Cosmo City and Northern Academy, and in three PMSS locations in Midrand, Boksburg and North Riding, PMSS aims to take SA youth football development by a storm.

PMSS caters for boys and girls between the ages of 6-years-old and 13-years-old. This strategy is in line with the PMSS objective, which is to “Create the Player of Tomorrow”, starting the player development journey at grass roots level.

One of the PMSS coaches who were also in attendance was being former Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City defender Tlou Molekwane.

The coaching programme is headed by former Banyana Banyana Coach, Safa, Caf, and Fifa accredited instructor Augustine Makalakalane.

