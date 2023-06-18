Pitso Mosimane officially signs for Al Wahda in UAE

South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane has officially signed for United Arab Emirates Pro league side Al Wahda in on Saturday.

Mosimane recently parted ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli Saudi, after terminating his contract with the club.

The most decorated and successful South African coach was linked to many clubs, including the likes of Tunisian outfit Esperance and Soweto struggling giants Kaizer Chiefs.

On Saturday, Jingles, as he is affectionately known, launched the Pitso Mosimane Soccer School [PMSS], and said to the media that his destination is still unknown, emphasising that he will only be lured by a club that has a suitable project.

Mosimane has probably won every trophy that is there for offer in African shores and will be on a mission to continue to conquer the Middle East, having recently awoken the ‘sleeping giants’ Ahli by promoting them back to the Saudi Pro League – adding the Saudi Arabia Second Division Yelo League trophy as a cherry and winning two Coach of the Month accolades.

His success story began with South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns, where steered them into winning their first ever Caf Champions League title, before joining Egyptian side Al Ahly and winning two Caf Champions League titles in two seasons.

