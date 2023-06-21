Pitso Mosimane: SA coaches can thrive in Saudi Arabia

Newly-appointed Al Wahda (UAE) coach Pitso Mosimane has tipped that South African coaches can thrive and make a name for themselves in Saudi Arabia.

Mosimane recently joined the UAE Pro League side this week, following his unprecedented exit at Al Ahli Saudi, when he terminated his contract after a fall-out with the club hierarchy.

Speaking about some of the lessons he learnt during his brief stint at Ahli, Mosimane said he is confident that South African coaches have what it takes to be successful in Saudi.

“One of the lessons I learnt in the Middle East is that South Africans can do the job in Saudi and the proof is there in the pudding,” Mosimane said after the launch of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) at the weekend.

“Always break boundaries, never be afraid of the unknown and never be afraid to jump. There are those who are afraid of new challenges and resort to their comfort zones.

“Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and many other top European coaches will always move, but there will always be those who will not want to move because it is cold on the other side and come back to the warm weather.

“It is always about confidence, because where we are going, there are a lot of turbulences, they give you one-year contracts and you may be fired, so it is really all about confidence if you are to succeed,” he said.

Having woken up the sleeping giant in Al Ahli by gaining them promotion back to the Saudi Pro League and winning the Yelo League championship, Mosimane will have a similar task in UAE, as Wahda last won the league title over a decade ago.

