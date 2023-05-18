PSL announces award nominees for 2022/23 season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released its nominees for the 2022/23 season and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to dominate the glittering, red carpet event.

The Brazilians have dominated the local football scene for a number of season and have just clinched their sixth consecutive PSL league title, known as the DStv Premiership.

The nominations include the league cup competition such as MTN8, Nedbank Cup and the Discovery Diski Challenge. Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams is vying for three awards, Goalkeeper of the Season, DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season.

His teammate Teboho Mokoena is nominated for two awards: the Footballer of the Season and the Midfielder of the Season.

The Orlando Pirates’ dribbling wizard Monnapule Saleng had a sterling season and he is on three categories as well, the Footballer of the Season, Midfielder of the Season and the Players’ Player of the Season

FULL LIST OF 2022/23 PSL AWARDS NOMINEES

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates) Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates) Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) DSTV

PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON Gavin Hunt (SuperSport United) Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United) Salim Magoola (Richards Bay FC) Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON Given Msimango (TS Galaxy) Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns) Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates) Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns) Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC) Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United)

MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING George Maluleka (AmaZulu FC) Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates) Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)

NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT Sphamandla Gumede (Dondol Stars FC) Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC) Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)

NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT Edwin Gyimah (Sekhukhune United) Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC) Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV DISKI CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United) Relebohile Ratomo (Orlando Pirates) Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City) PSL

ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON Khamusi Razwimisani Xolani Boneni Kamohelo Ramutsindela

PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON Abongile Tom Masixole Bambiso Sikhumbuzo Gasa

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

