PSL clubs compelled by Safa to register women’s team

The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that every Premier Soccer League (PSL) club will be compelled to have a women’s team come 2030.

Speaking to the media during the national executive committee (NEC) meeting recently, Safa president Danny Jordaan said part of the association’s new “vision 2030” target is to ensure that every club in the PSL consists of a women’s team, if they are to compete in the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Champions League and the Confederations League, respectively.

“CAF has taken a decision that in terms of [CAF] club licensing system, before any of our current PSL teams can play in the Champions League and the Confederations Cup, they must have a women’s team,” Jordaan said.

“So, that changes the whole scenario. Already we have TS Galaxy there, Royal AM and of course Mamelodi Sundowns. So, I think over the next few years the focus, profile, and the brand of women’s football nationally in teams will completely change.”

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung previously hinted that Amakhosi are in advanced stages of launching Amakhosi’s women’s team.

Motaung, who was appointed in the CAF organising committee for women football standing committee in 2022, signalled that they are in talks to purchase a status from one of the teams competing in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

Outlining plans and goals set by the association over the next seven years, Jordaan said there will be more investment toward women’s football and the long-awaited national league in schools.

He explained: “In 2030, we want to strengthen the high-performance centre for women at Tuks [Pretoria] University.

“At our national technical centre, we are going to put 26 players between 12-16 years [who] will be [enrolled] full-time in the academy. We are going to have a relaunch of the under-15 programme of the new technical director.

“And then of course we will have the national schools league that we are going to form, the NEC has already approved it, which will bring schools into a permanent national league for schools.

“We are also going to host the Pan African School’s competition in Durban on behalf of CAF, which the NEC also approved.”

