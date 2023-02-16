PSL headquarters rocked by exodus of senior staff members

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) head office is being hit by an exodus of senior staff members who are cutting ties with the league.

Connie Motshumi, head of stakeholders relations and communications, and head of competitions Thami Khuzwayo have opted to depart after many years of service. The duo’s departure, who worked tirelessly for the success of the league, will be a huge loss to the football organisation.

Motshumi has served the PSL for more than 10 years after she joined in 2012, while Khuzwayo has held the competitions beat with aplomb.

Sunday World can confirm that Khuzwayo is joining defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are always keen to beef up their departments. Khuzwayo’s experience will come handy in the Brazilians’ office, who are intent on dominating local football.

Rumours in the corridors point to low morale and unhappy staff members. Others who have since left the organisation include Lux September, Jacques Grobler, Phillip Masimong, Swazi Thabethe and Derek Blackensee. They have all not been replaced.

Among other issues that remain hanging is the appointment of a permanent PSL CEO.

Golden Arrows boss Mato Madlala has been acting in the role for the last eight years and has attracted criticism from the spectators and some club owners, including TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi, who has repeatedly voiced his dissatisfaction.

Madlala replaced Brand de Villiers, who resigned from the top post in November 2015. Since then, the league has not been close to finding a suitable permanent replacement.

“We need an independent CEO and we cannot have a club owner being the CEO of the league,” said Sukazi.

“I went to pain to address the conflict issues around it. People will always be left with no choice but to suspect certain things. When they see certain things happening, they will point it out to the CEO.

“Sometimes you may find that our CEO lady has got nothing to do with it, so we need an independent CEO and that will be good for the game.”

This is a developing story…

