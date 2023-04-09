Sport

PSL in R30m legal showdown against its former sponsor 

By Kgomotso Mokoena
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 01: Dr Irvin Khoza, Chairman of the PSL and Noel Mashaba (founder and Executive Chairman of GladAfrica) during the announcement of GladAfrica Group as the title sponsor of the National First Division at PSL Offices on August 01, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

A legal showdown is brewing between the PSL and former sponsors of the football body’s first division league, GladAfrica Engineers (GAE). 

 Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the PSL has filed court papers in the Joburg High Court to liquidate GAE in a bid to recoup R30-million it failed to pay to the organisation for the three-year sponsorship they signed about five years ago. 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


<

p class=”p3″>https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Authors

,

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.