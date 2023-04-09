PSL in R30m legal showdown against its former sponsor 

A legal showdown is brewing between the PSL and former sponsors of the football body’s first division league, GladAfrica Engineers (GAE).

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the PSL has filed court papers in the Joburg High Court to liquidate GAE in a bid to recoup R30-million it failed to pay to the organisation for the three-year sponsorship they signed about five years ago.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

<

p class=”p3″>https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Authors