PSL new signings: Taking the good with the bad…

South Africa’s topflight has seen about 227 new arrivals at the respective clubs in the 2022/23 season, and Sunday World has been keeping a close eye on their performances throughout this term. Especially at the big clubs, a lot was expected from certain players, but that’s easier said than done.

Five of the best signings:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United – Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bafana Bafana’s number one was expected to battle for a place in Sundowns’ star-studded starting XI, but the shot-stopper has proved his worth in more ways than one. The Gqeberha-born goalkeeper was this week confirmed as the PSL’s Player of the Month for December and January. Williams has 16 clean sheets in 23 matches in local competitions, having conceded just 10 goals.

Marcelo Allende (City Torque, Uruguay – Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Chilean has been hot, which must be some relief for Sundowns after reportedly paying R53-million for him. The 23-year-old arrived from Uruguayan club Montevideo City Torque, and initially, he didn’t look convincing. Allende, however, has been one of the standout performers.

Salim Magoola (Pretoria Callies – Richards Bay)

The 27-year-old is another goalkeeper on the list of those that have impressed in their first season. At the time of writing, he had 11 clean sheets in 23 matches.

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows – Orlando Pirates)

New signings more often than not find the going tough at Pirates, but the 27-year-old has done fairly well. Sibisi played really well as the Buccaneers ended their trophy drought with the MTN8 capture. In league games, he’s already featured in 20 games.

Edmilson Dove (UD Songo, Mozambique – Kaizer Chiefs)

He was named Man of the Match against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby. He’s been one of the shining lights in a Chiefs side facing a lot of challenges to re-establish itself.

Five biggest flops of the season:

Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France – Mamelodi Sundowns)

It was a reunion welcomed by all of the Sundowns family, but Zungu has struggled with fitness issues and, more recently, was ruled out for a month due to a muscle strain. From being introduced in front of an excited crowd at Loftus when Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 earlier this season to making just five appearances to date, it has been nothing short of disappointing.

Bienvenu Eva Nga (Chippa United – Orlando Pirates)

Expectations were raised when he hit the ground running with a goal against Swallows in his debut at Pirates, but it was all too soon. Ten appearances later,

the Cameroonian still has one goal.

Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns – TS Galaxy)

“Vila” was excited with his move after being out of favour at Sundowns. So too were TS Galaxy. But in the end, the two parties had to part ways, and he has since joined Sekhukhune United on a short-term deal.

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates – Sekhukhune United)

This move was meant to revive his career, but the striker has only managed to score two goals in 14 appearances.

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs – Royal AM)

The move that never was. When his contract with Chiefs expired, he became a free agent. The Serbian was unveiled by Thwihli Thwahla, but he never played an official match. To make matters worse, Nurkovic has taken his matter to Fifa to fight for a settlement.

