PSL’s youngest debutants

The PSL’s five youngest debutants since the inception of the league in 1996.

Mkhanyiseli Siwahla

He was 15 years, five months, and 22 days when he started and scored for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Dynamos in 2004.

Kobamelo Kodisang

“KK” was 15 years, 11 months, and 29 days old when he starred for Platinum Stars against Golden Arrows in 2015.

Siyabonga Mabena

Born on February 18, 2007, the Mamelodi Sundowns starlet made headlines this month when he came on as a substitute against Royal AM.

Jabulani Ncobeni

Back in 2009, he was in the colours of Maritzburg United, and at 16 years and 30 days old, he featured against Ajax.

Philani Khwela

At 16 years, five months, and 22 days, he made his PSL debut for SuperSport United against Black Leopards just over 15 years ago.

* Steve Lekoelea and Bradley Carnell are some of the players that will go down in history as the youngest to feature in SA’s topflight, but they did so before the inception of the PSL in 1996.

