Sport

PSL’s youngest debutants

By Thando Dlungwane
7 July 2002, Vodacom Challenge, Orlando Pirates v FC St Eloi Lupopo at Mmabatho Stadium in South Africa Steve Lekoelea in action for Pirates Photo Credit:©Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

The PSL’s five youngest debutants since the inception of the league in 1996.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – 13 September 2006, Mkhanyiseli Siwahla during the PSL match between Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Mkhanyiseli Siwahla

He was 15 years, five months, and 22 days when he started and scored for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Dynamos in 2004.


Kobamelo Kodisang

“KK” was 15 years, 11 months, and 29 days old when he starred for Platinum Stars against Golden Arrows in 2015.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 14: Siyabonga Mabena of Mamelodi Sundowns in action during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Siyabonga Mabena

Born on February 18, 2007, the Mamelodi Sundowns starlet made headlines this month when he came on as a substitute against Royal AM.

Jabulani Ncobeni

Back in 2009, he was in the colours of Maritzburg United, and at 16 years and 30 days old, he featured against Ajax.

Philani Khwela

At 16 years, five months, and 22 days, he made his PSL debut for SuperSport United against Black Leopards just over 15 years ago.

* Steve Lekoelea and Bradley Carnell are some of the players that will go down in history as the youngest to feature in SA’s topflight, but they did so before the inception of the PSL in 1996.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Latest Celebrity News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.