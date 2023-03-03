Radebe celebrated for giving back to disadvantaged communities

Football legend Lucas Radebe is living the dream after he was finally recognised for his exceptional work in driving positive change in local communities.

Rhoo, as Radebe is affectionately known, marks the honour as the first from his homeland to be celebrated in England after making a name for himself at Leeds United, a football team in West Yorkshire.

He was honoured under Sakhumzi’s 50 Icons of Soweto during an event held at Sakhumzi restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, a township where he was born and started his initiative to give back to disadvantaged communities.

He was celebrated for his work done through the ET Radebe Foundation, named after his late mother, which empowers young and old people through sport and recreation.

“For me to have the opportunity to come back, give back and to plough back gives me such a great honour,” Radebe said.

“I always remember that it is because of the support I always get back home that I am now celebrated among the icons.

“To be called an icon, you must have changed something, wherever. I am deeply humbled to be recognised. I never thought I would be recognised at my age.”

He went down memory lane and recalled how his mother wished for him to become a medical doctor, but life had other plans for him.

He said even after securing a deal with Leeds United, his mother was not impressed, but felt at ease when he was honoured with a doctorate from the Leeds Metropolitan University, which came shortly after an honourary degree from the University of Cape Town in 2005.

“She felt that a doctorate put the Dr title on my name and it meant a lot to her. She was alive when I got this great honour, and I wish she was still alive to see me celebrated among the icons of our hometown, where we feel at home.

“I am grateful that I managed to represent my country and I did the best I can to have a career that would allow me to change people’s lives, a foundation to serve the community.

“For me, this is an honour for my mother for what she did serving the community. She had 10 children, but always drew more home. You can only imagine how she managed to feed all of us. It is now my turn to give back.”

