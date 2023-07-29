Rakhale kills Chiefs as Ntseki loses his second match

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki suffered his second successive off-season defeat when they lost 1-0 to Botswana side Township Rollers on Saturday afternoon.

Last week, Amakhosi were defeated 1-0 by Young Africans in Tanzania but the two matches were good preparations for the Naturena side ahead of the start of the new DStv Premiership next week.

The matches gave Ntseki a good sense of what his players will produce when the new season gets underway. It was a good opportunity to try their new players that they have signed and it will be interesting as to how Ntseki will line-up his troops in real official matches.

Chiefs’ Christian Saile was a bright spark and he forced a good save from the Rollers’ goalkeeper as early as the 10th minute. Saile should have been awarded a penalty after he was roughed up in the penalty area but the referee was not interested.

It was former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Thabo Rakhale who scored Rollers’ goal when he slotted past Bruce Bvuma in the second half.

Rakhale and ball-juggler Tshepo “Skhwama sa Matariana” Matete have joined the Botswana after their careers took a dip in the South African league. With the goal, Rakhale looks set to play a major role for Rollers in the coming season.

Chiefs, who launched their new playing strip on Tuesday, will kick-off their league campaign against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban next week. Chippa coach Morgan Mammilia has promised to hurt Amakhosi in the opening match.

