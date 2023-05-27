Red-hot Pirates win their second trophy this season

Orlando Pirates completed what they call a successful season after defeating Sekhukhune United 2-1 to win the Nedbank Cup at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night. It is their second trophy this season after they lifted the MTN8.

It was hard-fought victory for the Bucs who absorbed the pressure from the determined Ba Bina Noko players who made them sweat for the victory. It was experience versus guts in the match and latter came out triumphs. Experience won it for the Buccaneers as Terrence Dzukamanja’s late goal in injury time broke the hearts of the Limpopo side supporters.

The game had all the ingredients of a cup final, with tackles flying in and both set of players going at each other like warring siblings. The two goalkeepers were kept by the attacking formations the two sides displayed, but the Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine was the most busy, having to pull a number of saves to keep Bucs in the game.

Sekhukhune opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi silenced the vociferous Bucs fans when he sliced the ball into the net after some undecisive defending from Pirates’ backline.

A few minutes later Kermit Erasmus had the opportunity to equalise but he cleared the ball to safety instead of scoring. Pirates pressed forward and they missed after three takes at goal with goalkeeper Badra Sangare and Edwin Gymah putting their bodies on the line and defending like true soldiers.

Sekhukhune lost concentration when it mattered most and conceded a controversial penalty when Victor Letsoalo handled the ball inside the 18- area. The penalty was a huge talking point because it looked like Thembinkosi Lorch rolled the ball onto the arm of Letsoalo who was lying on the turf.

Referee Thando Ndzandzeka pointed to the spot, much to chagrin of the Sekhukhune bench and supporters. Tapelo Xoki cooly converted from the spot to make it 1-1.

Again, Sekhukhune lost their attention span in a critical moment when Dzukamanja pounced in referee’s optional time to score the winner.

