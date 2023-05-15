Relegation battle reaches fever pitch

The conclusion of the 2022/23 PSL season is going down to the wire with all eyes on the relegation battle between Maritzburg United, Chippa United, Richards Bay and Marumo Gallants.

With Mamelodi Sundowns having wrapped up the title race seven matches ago, it will be interesting as to whom will get automatic relegation and who will have a lifeline in the promotion/relegation dogfight.

After the penultimate round of matches that were played simultaneously yesterday, Chippa, Maritzburg and Gallants are all tied on 29 points, Richards Bay on 32, meaning that all will be decided on the last day next week. Maritzburg gave themselves a big boost when they defeated Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium. A loss would have resulted in a drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Richards Bay, who started the season on a high, have been sucked into the relegation zone and should they lose their last match against Royal AM, depending on the results of other fixtures, they could find themselves in trouble. Yesterday, they lost 2-0 to Cape Town City in the Mother City.

Maritzburg, who are anchoring the league at the bottom, will have a very tough assignment against Sundowns in Pretoria and this could be mission impossible for the Team of Choice.

The match will be played on Tuesday due to the Brazilians’ engagement in CAF.

