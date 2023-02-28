Retired Ace Ncobo appointed GM in PSL’s football department

Retired referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo has rejoined the professional wing of SA soccer after he was announced as the new general manager in the football department.

The former no-nonsense retired after the 2007/08 season and immediately joined the league as the general manager.

He left the organisation a few years later and established himself as a renowned referee-performance analyst with the monicker “Mr Spot On”.

“The Premier Soccer League [PSL] is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced administrator Andile “Ace” Ncobo, who joins the league in the capacity of general manager in the football department,” reads a statement from the league.

“The four-time PSL Referee of the Season winner will continue to contribute to professional football in the country while also adding value to improving levels of knowledge regarding the professional game through his involvement with SuperSport television.”

This is a developing story …

