Rise and Shine aiming high ahead of DStv Premiership return

Newly promoted DStv Premiership side Polokwane City are aiming high and will look to hit the ground running when they compete in the top-flight league.

Rise and Shine gained automatic promotion after winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship with a better goal difference.

The Limpopo-based outfit was level on 57 points with runners-up Cape Town Spurs, who have also secured promotion after winning the play-offs.

City assistant coach Phuti Mohafe said recently that the team is prepared for the challenge and will do whatever it takes to avoid relegation come end of the season.

“The Rise and Shine slogan should reach the sky because the day we have been waiting for has finally arrived,” Mohafe told Sunday World.

“The preparations have been going well and the ambitions for us are to win every possible match that we can.

“We are aiming to consolidate ourselves and not lose more than 10 matches, because that would be an opportunity for relegation.

“If we can, then we’ll go for top eight. With the cup games, at least be in the semi-finals of one competition.”

Mohafe also revealed that he would be happy to have Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sammy Seabi back at the club.

“I have worked with Seabi, I know him very well, he is a soldier and a player that any coach would love to have in their team,” he said.

“But you know every football club has its way of doing things, and Sundowns is dealing with their players their own way.

“I would definitely love to have him, but it is just unfortunate that I don’t have the power to get him back at the club.”

City open their DStv Premiership account against Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium on Sunday evening.

