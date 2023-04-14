Riveiro convinced scoring first will be enough to overthrow Dondol

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes finding the back of the net first against Dondol Stars will increase their chances of booking a semi-final spot in the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates go toe-to-toe with the ABC Motsepe outfit in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Addressing the media during the Nedbank Cup press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday, Riveiro said it will be important for his side to get an early goal and be in the driving seat.

“The idea is to score first. Going to the figures, in almost every game we scored first we won,” said Riveiro.

“For us it is very important to get the lead, we are a very confident team when we are leading the games. It is not easy to score against Pirates and that is going to be a big advantage for us.

“The idealistic scenario is to go into half time with a good advantage. It will be an emotional game, especially if the opponents feel that what they prepared and planned during the week is working at half-time, the hope will be there.

“So, we need to show from the beginning that we want to win and not allow them to have an advantage.

“But these games are complicated, and I am sure there will be moments for both as usual. We felt very confident against Venda [Football Academy] and suddenly found ourselves winning it in extra time.”

Dondol have been the talk of the town since the start of the tournament, when they eliminated SuperSport United and AmaZulu, strangely making them the most feared team in the tournament.

Having already sent a stern warning to the Buccaneers, the amateur side will be on a mission to cause another upset and continue their fairytale at the expense of the Sea Robbers.

