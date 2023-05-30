Riveiro heaps praises on Bucs star midfielder Miguel Timm

After an incredible end to their 2022/23 season, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has praised star midfielder Miguel Timm for his Nedbank Cup final performance against Sekhukhune United.

Pirates broke Sekhukhune’s hearts when they beat them 2-1 after Terrence Dzvukamanja netted a stoppage-time goal at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

Riveiro is known by the media for not entertaining questions that focus on individual players, however, when asked about Timm’s impact in the middle of the park against Babina Noko, the Spanish tactician could not help himself but divulge how good Timm is.

“Miguel has an excellent understanding of the game and that helps him to produce his own deficit,” Riveiro said.

“He’s not the fastest player on the field but his brain is always quicker than the average, and he is always in the right place. I think both teams had that profile in the midfield, full of intelligent players.

“It was probably not his best game, but with him it’s always easy to talk about football, try to find a way to do certain things, and sometimes he is our source from the bench to spread the message to the field in helping us have people in the right positions. So, you will always need players like him.”

Timm joined Bucs from Marumo Gallants at the beginning of last season and instantly became a fan favourite.

The 31-year-old midfielder was instrumental in Pirates securing a CAF Champions League spot, winning the MTN8 earlier in the season and recently the Nedbank Cup in his first campaign with the Soweto giants.

