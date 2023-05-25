Riveiro mindful of Sekhukhune threat, gives update on Lorch

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is expecting a difficult Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United, and has provided a brief update on the potential return of Thembinkosi Lorch on Saturday.

Bucs and Babina Noko will be closing off another exciting and action-packed DStv Premiership season when they lock horns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to the media during the Nedbank Cup joint press conference at the Nedbank headquarters in Sandton, Riveiro said he is mindful of the defensive discipline and counterattack threat Sekhukhune has.

“Before we played them [Sekhukhune] in the league, they collected I think 10 clean sheets in 20 games,” Riveiro said.

“They managed to do the same thing [keep a clean sheet] against SuperSport United, beat Kaizer Chiefs twice, draw against Mamelodi Sundowns and recently draw against us.

“So, it says a lot about how they increased their level of the game. They are the type of team that gives you more against the big teams. The reason could be that they have the experienced players in the squad, who know how to play the game big.”

Meanwhile, the Spaniard tactician provided a brief update on a possible return of Lorch, who has been on the sidelines after suffering a hip injury.

“We have 31 players available to be selected in our last session, that is the good thing, and they are all very good players,”

“Let us see who will play on Saturday, I can’t say now, obviously, but I already have a headache to not only select the starting 11 but to select the 20 players on the list. You can imagine all the names that will be missing on the list.

“So, whoever will be picked, will come with the intention to give their all for the club and supporters to get another trophy of the season.”

