Riyad Mahrez latest star set to join Saudi Pro League

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is the latest star on the verge of becoming the latest big-name to join former Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahli Saudi.

According to reports, Al Ahli have agreed on a £30 million (R690 million) fee with Man City for the services of the tricky winger. He has already agreed personal terms with the club.

Mahrez is set to link up with former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Brazilian star Roberto Firmino. Firmino recently joined Ahli from English Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Algeria international is said to have been granted permission by City to not travel with the squad that will fly out to Japan and South Korea for their pre-season tour.

Mahrez will leave the Citizens having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups and as well as the UEFA Champions League.

He was also part of the Leicester City squad that shook the world when they won the league title under the tutelage of coach Claudio Ranieri during the 2015/16 season. Leicester has since been relegated to the Championship.

Some of the global superstars that have been lured to ply their trade in Saudi Arabia is former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, World Cup winner N’golo Kante Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly, amongst others.

More stars are expected to flock into the Saudi, with midfield duo Jordaan Henderson and Fabiano expected to part ways with Liverpool after a successful spell at the club.

Henderson is set to reunite with coach Steven Gerard at Al Ettifaq, while Fabinho is expected to join Benzema and Kante at Al Ittihad in the next coming days.

