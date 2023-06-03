Ronwen looking forward to face World Cup semifinalists Morocco

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain, Ronwen Williams will be leading the national team in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco in two weeks’ time in June.

They will face Morocco, who made history by reaching the semi-finals of the Fifa World Cup last year, at the FNB Stadium on June 17. The SA team is in pre-camp at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria. The camp is to keep the players fit and focused since the season has ended.

Bafana Bafana Coach, Hugo Broos announced his 34-man preliminary squad to face the Atlas Lions finalist and the squad consists of 10 Sundowns players. Broos will announce the final 23-man team that will be part of the final camp that will start on June 11.

“Being part of the national team is still an amazing feeling and I’m honoured to be representing the country,” said the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season.

“After all this time, it’s still a huge privilege for me to lead the squad. I’m the captain, so I have the responsibility of leading so many talented football players and big-name players.

“The main thing is to go out there and win. I’m looking forward to giving my best performance and for us as a team to challenge ourselves against Morocco, we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we will ensure that we are well prepared for the game.”

South Africa and Morocco have already qualified for the tournament continental tournament to be held in Côte d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11. Bafana Bafana qualified after they beat Liberia 2-1 in March.

