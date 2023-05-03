SA U17 must beat Zambia to keep Afcon hopes alive

Following a disappointing start to their U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign, South Africa will swiftly shift their attention to Zambia when they meet at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui on Wednesday night.

Amajimbos suffered a 2-0 defeat to Morocco during their opening match at the weekend, while the Zambians fell short to Nigeria when they succumbed to a narrow 1-0 loss.

Coach Duncan Crowie said his charges are aware of the mistakes they made against Morocco and what they need to do to fix them against the Zambians.

“I think it will be a very open game because both teams need to win if they want to progress in this tournament,” Crowie said.

“Both teams will be looking to go forward and creating opportunities in hope that they score goals.

“In Zambia, I see a different opponent from Morocco. The Moroccans were very structured, sat at the back and waited for a counterattack. Zambia is different in that they want to go forward, and they score goals.”

Defender Waylon Renecke also weighed in ahead of the crucial encounter and said their mindset has shifted from their defeat to Morocco.

“It will be a competitive game with both teams hoping to get three points,” Renecke added.

“The two teams met in the Cosafa cup [last year December], with South Africa losing both games [group stage and final] against Zambia and we are hoping to get revenge.

“We are ready and confident for the game.”

It will be a tight affair between the Southern African rivals, as both teams be aiming for nothing less than a victory if they are to keep their Afcon hopes alive.

Kick-off 9pm.

