Safa appoints Victor Gomes as head of referees committee

The SA Football Association (Safa) has appointment former referee Victor Gomes as the new chairperson of the association’s referees committee.

Addressing the media during a national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Kempton Park on the east of Johannesburg on Friday, Safa president Danny Jordaan said he is delighted to bring someone of Gomes’ caliber to be the head of referees.

“We have Victor Gomes here, he is just fresh from the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, where he represented South Africa, proudly so,” Jordaan said.

“He has now reached retirement as far as the refereeing is concerned. Therefore, we thought it was good for him, given the experience that he officiated at the level and engaged with the best officials throughout the world, that he is the right person to lead and direct refereeing in our country.”

Gomes acknowledged the appointment and expressed his joy for being granted an opportunity to lead the next generation of referees in the country.

“I just want to say thanks to the president [Danny Jordaan] and the NEC for putting their trust in me,” Gomes said.

“All I can say is that the same trust that you had in me in the field of play, is the same commitment that I have, that I will offer this department and this association in our country.

“I am prepared to start from the ground up and start working hard. So, that is my commitment to this association and this country.”

The 40-year-old hung his whistle and put his cards on the shelve from professional refereeing in late December, days after the World Cup in Qatar.

Gomes also officiated during the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt in 2021. His biggest highlight was when he offered star Mohamed Salah his whistle to “officiate” after the Liverpool star player seemed not impressed with his decision.

Locally, Gomes took charge of many Soweto derbies between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, and officiated in several cup finals.

He closed off his highly decorated refereeing career when he officiated two group-stage matches, France’s 4-1 victory against Australia and Japan’s 2-1 triumph over Spain at the World Cup.

The renowned referee is known for his “no nonsense” approach on the pitch, with no player looking to be in his wrong books.

