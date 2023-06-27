Safa engages Fifa about plans to introduce VAR locally

The SA Football Association (Safa) is edging closer to the implementation of the video assistant referee (VAR) programme.

In its efforts to improve the standard of local refereeing, the introduction of the long-awaited VAR system in the Premier Soccer League will be one of the top priorities in the new soccer season.

In a letter to world football governing body Fifa on Tuesday, Safa provided itemized costs of the programme including those of VAR training, referees, technical staff, and the equipment.

“We sent a letter to Fifa about our intention to implement the VAR process, and the world football governing body has confirmed receipt of the letter and will most likely respond to our correspondence anytime from now,” said head of referees Abdul Ebrahim.

“They [Fifa] will give us direction on the way forward.”

Victor Gomes, chairman of the Safa referees committee and renowned former referee, said the letter sought to advice and inform Fifa that the association is ready to proceed to the next stage of the project of introducing VAR in the country.

“We have been working hard to get this project off the ground. When I was appointed the Safa referees committee chair, one of my main priorities was to introduce VAR. I am glad to say soon this will be a reality,” said Gomes.

